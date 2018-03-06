MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A trooper is in the hospital tonight after authorities say a woman attacked him after hitting his squad car.

It happened this afternoon on Interstate-35E at Arlington Avenue in St. Paul. The State Patrol says the trooper was parked on the right shoulder without his lights on when a car swerved from traffic and hit his car. When the trooper went to check on the woman driving the car, the woman began fighting.

The woman is in hospital tonight, and investigators say she may have been under the influence of drugs.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and is under evaluation tonight.