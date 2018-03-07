Filed Under:Make Them Shine Gala, St. David's Center

St. David’s Center for Child & Family Development is holding its 29th annual “Make Them Shine” gala Saturday, March 10, at the McNamara Alumni Center on the University of Minnesota campus.

Founded in 1961, the Minnetonka-based nonprofit organization has been a resource for tens of thousands of Twin Cities families, starting as a nursery school and now providing more than 20 child and family development programs in early childhood education, early intervention & treatment, and disability services.

