St. David’s Center for Child & Family Development is holding its 29th annual “Make Them Shine” gala Saturday, March 10, at the McNamara Alumni Center on the University of Minnesota campus.

Founded in 1961, the Minnetonka-based nonprofit organization has been a resource for tens of thousands of Twin Cities families, starting as a nursery school and now providing more than 20 child and family development programs in early childhood education, early intervention & treatment, and disability services.