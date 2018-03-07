(credit: Gary Blanchard/North Shore)

Schools around the state are taking that week-long (more or less) holiday known as spring break, now through mid April. In part one of this look at spring break, we talked about things happening around the Twin Cities. Now let’s take a look at other parts of the state.

Winter doesn’t shut down the North Shore. Head up to Duluth, where as a family you can visit the Duluth Children’s Museum, or you can take in a tour of the splendid Glensheen Mansion. If you’re visiting over a weekend, check out the Lake Superior Marine Museum, which has plenty to see and learn about shipping on the great lake.

Continuing up Highway 61 would bring you to Lutsen, which anticipates being open for skiing through at least April 8 and possibly weekends through the end of April, depending on weather conditions.

You could also head north to Ely. Depending on the weather, you might be able to book a dogsledding or snowshoeing adventure, or stop by the International Wolf Center, which is open on weekends (except for Easter Sunday) and the North American Bear Center (which opens for the season on April 6).

The Brainerd Lakes area doesn’t shut down in winter either. The Northland Arboretum is open daily and offers winter hiking and cross-country skiing. But if all the outdoor adventures leave you longing for something more tropical, know that the Brainerd area has three resorts with indoor waterparks: Arrowwood Lodge, Holiday Inn Express, and Rapid River Lodge. If you’re not planning on staying at those resorts, be sure to call ahead for availability at the waterpark—they may be open at certain times only for hotel guests.

Or consider heading south from the metro, especially along the Wisconsin border. The river towns, including Hastings, Red Wing, Wabasha, and Winona all have places to visit and explore, including Kellogg’s Lark Toys, Wabasha’s National Eagle Center, and Winona’s gorgeous Minnesota Marine Art Museum.

And don’t forget—Minnesota’s State Parks are open year-round, with lots of outdoor activities–including winter camping. Check specific park pages for upcoming events and ideas.

What else is happening in our state? Be sure to check out the 10 p.m. Tuesday night WCCO newscasts, where you can learn more in the weekly segment, Finding Minnesota.