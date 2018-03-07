MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Court documents say a woman driving a car that spun out of control on Interstate 94 near Moorhead held a gun to the head of a state trooper who stopped to help her.

The details are part of a criminal complaint against the passenger in the car, 29-year-old Domonique Crayton. The complaint says the vehicle was stolen from Wisconsin. While the trooper attempted to handcuff Crayton, the woman pulled out a 9 mm handgun, held it to the trooper’s head and tried to pull the trigger. The gun did not fire.

The trooper then shot the woman in the right arm, and she ran into a field. After a struggle with the trooper, Crayton was handcuffed and placed in the trooper’s squad car.

The woman, who has not been charged or identified, remains in a Fargo, North Dakota hospital. KFGO-AM reports she has active arrest warrants in Wisconsin for kidnapping and gun-related charges.

The Clay County sheriff’s office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continue investigating.

