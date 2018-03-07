ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — No driver? No problem.

The future of cars and trucks rolled up to the State Capitol Wednesday. The most unique thing about the vehicles — they don’t need anyone behind the wheel.

The council advisory board showed off the automated buses Wednesday afternoon. It says we’re in the middle of a technology revolution, and Minnesota is in a position to benefit from it.

“We think the future of mobility — particularly for underutilized areas — we think this technology will make a big difference in the quality of life for Minnesota,” MnDOT Commissioner Charlie Zelle said.

The advisory council will look at the opportunities, and challenges, of vehicles and try to determine what’s best.