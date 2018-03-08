MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday is International Women’s Day. It started back in 1910 in Denmark in the fight for women’s voting rights and was officially recognized by the United Nations in 1975.

So, how far have women come since then? Good Question.

In 1975, women made up 10 percent of doctors in the United States. Now, it’s 34 percent, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

In 1975, women made up 9.5 percent of lawyers. Now, it’s 36 percent, according to the Indiana Journal of Global Legal Studies and the American Bar Association.

In 1975, women made up 3 percent of members of Congress. Now, it’s 20 percent, according to the United States House of Representatives.

In 1975, women made up 0.2 percent of Fortune 500 CEOs. Now, it’s 6 percent, according to Fortune.

In 1975, women made up 1 percent of engineers. Now, it’s 13 percent, according to the Society of Women Engineers and the National Science Foundation.

In 1975, the gender pay gap was 59 cents. Now, it’s 82 cents, according to the Department of Labor.

In 1975, the age of first marriage for women is 21 years old. Now, it’s 27, according to the U.S. Census.

In 1975, the age of first child for women is 21 years old. Now, it’s 28, according to the Centers for Disease Control.