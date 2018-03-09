MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 3-year-old girl whose adaptive was stolen just got a helping hand from strangers.

A thief stole Freyja Brothen’s stroller and her family’s Dodge Caravan right out of their garage in Oakdale on Wednesday night.

After WCCO shared their story, viewers stepped in to help.

“I felt horrible for the family,” said Beth Hubbard, of Achieve Health and Wellness. “I picked up my phone, sent out texts, made a few calls and wanted to see what I could do to help.”

Beth, who runs a clinic in Apple Valley that provides specialized therapy, saw the story on WCCO.

“This is the child’s mobility. It’s like taking my legs. You literally took their mobility,” she said.

It turned out that a family Hubbard works with had a stroller to donate. So Friday afternoon, the Brothen family finally caught a break.

With a few adjustments, Freyja was ready to roll. What a thief took away, complete strangers were more than willing to replace.

“It’s kind of a slap in the face. One person did this but a lot more cared,” said Alecyn Brothen, Freyja’s mother. “It feels great.”

Alecyn said this will help Freyja and help her back. She has been carrying her daughter into stores and other places because they did not have a stroller.

The family that donated this to Freyja also received it as a donation for their child years ago.

They are just asking the Brothens to pay it forward when they are done with it.