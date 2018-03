MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A central Minnesota man died Thursday, hours after police found him unconscious in his van in a ditch.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Scott Novak was backing out of his driveway in Pike Creek Township around 3:40 when his Dodge Caravan continued to slide into the street, entering the ditch and hitting a road sign.

Novak was hospitalized at St. Gabriel’s, where he later died.

The sheriff’s office is investigating Novak’s cause of death.