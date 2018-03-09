(credit: Thinkstock)

Why not try something different than your typical Friday Fish Fry. Chef Russell Klein of Meritage in St. Paul shared this recipe for scallops.

Pan Roasted Sea Scallops Meunière

Melted Leeks & Blood Orange-Brown Butter Sauce

For the Leeks:

4ea. leeks, white and light green parts only

4 oz. butter

1) Slice the leek thinly. Place in a large bowl of water and agitate to remove any dirt

2) Remove the leeks from the water leaving the dirt in the bottom of the bowl.

3) In a heavy bottomed sauce pot, melt the butter.

4) Add the leeks, season with salt and pepper, cover and cook over low heat.

5) Stir occasionally to prevent scorching, cook until completely tender, an hour or more. You really cant overcook them.

For the Scallops:

4 ea. U10 sea scallops, per person Blended oil

Flour

2 Tbsp. Butter

Chef Russell Klein Meritage, St Paul

1 tsp.

1 tsp.

6 Tbsp.

Juice of 2 blood oranges Segments of 1 blood orange

1) Season the scallops with salt and pepper. Dust with flour.

2) In a large saute pan, heat the oil until almost smoking.

3) Cook the scallops until nicely caramelized.

4) Drain the oil, and add the butter to the scallops.

5) When the butter begins to foam, add the shallots and thyme and baste until the uncooked side of the scallop begins to cook.

6) Flip the scallops, and just “kiss” the bottom side to the heat.

7) Remove the scallops from the pan and set aside to keep warm.

8) Add the butter to the pan and cook until the milk solids turn brown.

9) Carefully add the blood orange juice to the pan, whisking to lightly emulsify.

10) Plate the leeks in four piles, with a scallop on each pile.

11) Sauce with the blood orange-brown butter and garnish with the reserved blood orange segments

thyme, chopped shallot, minced

Butter