MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 19-year-old man faces charges after allegedly threatening a school shooting via social media.

According to a criminal complaint, Omar Fuad Abdi is charged with one count of terroristic threats.

The complaint states police responded to Ubah Medical Academy in Hopkins Tuesday on a report of a student with a bullet.

A staff member told police he took a bullet from Abdi during gym class. He also said he had a video of Abdi robbing someone with a handgun.

When police spoke to Abdi, he said he was the person in the video, but the robbery was staged and the gun was a BB gun. He said he found the bullet outside of the school.

Wednesday, police were alerted to a threatening Snapchat post by Abdi.

“School shooter coming tmr [sic] !!! Go tell the cops,” the message read.

Police met with Abdi at the school, where he admitted he wrote the message, but did not actually intend to shoot anyone. According to the complaint, he “wanted to see how people would feel after learning of the post.”

Police searched Abdi’s home, where his father gave them the BB gun. They found no other weapons.

Abdi is in custody.