MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in custody in connection with a shooting in St. Paul that left a woman dead.

It happened Friday at 5:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of Cottage Avenue East.

Police brought in several witnesses to police headquarters for interviews, and made one arrest.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting, and police have not released any info on the identities of the victim and the suspect.