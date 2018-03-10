MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Alcohol played a factor in a deadly crash Friday evening in Cass County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Dani Rebecca Detloff, 23, was killed when her Ford Taurus was struck by a Ford F-150 truck just before 6:30 p.m. on Highway 371 in Powers Township.

Investigators say she had stopped at the stop sign at 16th Street Northwest, pulled on to the highway, and was struck by Paul Linn Hamilton, 55, who was traveling northbound on Hwy. 371.

Hamilton and passenger Jennifer Jane Hamilton were both uninjured. Both had been drinking before the crash.

Detloff and the Hamiltons are all from Backus.

The state patrol is investigating.