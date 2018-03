MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A two-vehicle crash in the north metro has left a 60-year-old man dead.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s office says it happened on the 9400 block of Viking Boulevard just before 7:30 p.m. Friday night in Linwood Township.

A van traveling eastbound hit an SUV head on. The driver of the van was killed, and a 59-year-old woman in the van was hurt.

The other driver, a 34-year-old woman, was also injured. Both women are in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.