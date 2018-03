MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Nineteen-year-old Amanda Hoff was last seen in the Grand Rapids area, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

She is 5-feet-4-inches tall, 135 pounds with hazel eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information about Hoff is asked to call 218-745-5411.