MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police officers, firefighters and paramedics threw punches Saturday night to help a brother in blue.

The annual “Unite and Fight” event was held at Uppercut Boxing Gym in Minneapolis..

This year, the fights are raising funds for for a 25-year veteran of the Burnsville Police Department.

Shortly after retirement and in his 50s, Sgt. Rory Bochniak was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s, a rapidly progressive form of the disease.

The fighters did get some help before heading into the ring to raise money Saturday night.

“We are there to guide them through the emotional parts, so that way they don’t feel lost,” boxing coach Joe Maouta said. “There is also like strategy, how to win a fight. So that way they feel comfortable and confident enough to go in there and do what they do. ”

All the money raised Saturday night will go to the Bochniak Family. A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the family.