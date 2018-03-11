MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say two people died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash north of the Twin Cities metro.

The Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 195th Ave. and Rainbow Street. When authorities arrived, a juvenile male passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say an adult female driver of that vehicle was taken to North Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

Authorities say two adults were in the other vehicle in the crash, and they were taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. What led up to the crash is under investigation.

The Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by FirstLight Ambulance, the Mora Fire Department, Pine County Ambulance, North Air Car and Kanabec 1st Responders.