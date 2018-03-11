Filed Under:Fairmont, Fatal Crash, Minnesota State Patrol, Myra Ivehe Guzman, Tyler Richard Byers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 26-year-old woman died and a 27-year-old driver was hurt in a rollover crash near Fairmont Sunday morning, and alcohol was a factor.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash just after midnight on Highway 263 at milepost 8 in Rolling Green Township. Authorities say a 2006 Chevy Silverado was heading northbound on Highway 263 when it left the roadway, rolled multiple times and ejected two people inside.

A 26-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified by authorities as Myra Ivehe Guzman of Fairmont. Authorities say she had been drinking and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Tyler Richard Byers of Fairmont, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say he also had been drinking and was not wearing a seat belt.

