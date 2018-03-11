MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced Sunday they have unconditionally released pitcher Anibal Sanchez.

Sanchez appeared in two Spring Training games for the Twins, allowing six runs on five hits over four innings pitched. The Twins signed Sanchez to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Twins back on Feb. 20.

With the release, the Twins 40-man roster is at 39 players. The Twins signed starting pitcher Lance Lynn to a one-year contract on Saturday, pending the completion of a physical.