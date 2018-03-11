Filed Under:Bus Crash, Highland Community College, Interstate 94, North Dakota State College Of Science, St. Michael

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say several people were hurt when a charter bus transporting a college basketball team from Illinois crashed in Minnesota.

State Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Tiffani Nielson says the bus was on Interstate 94 when the driver had an “unknown medical episode” Saturday evening. The bus crashed Saturday near the city of St. Michael.

The Star Tribune reports the bus had left North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton and was headed back to Highland Community College in Freeport, Illinois.

The bus driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Five others on the bus were taken to another hospital. The patrol says four others were hurt but not taken to hospitals.

Traffic was disrupted for two hours.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

