MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 38-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in Bloomington Monday.

According to Bloomington police, officers were dispatched around noon to the area of the Crowne Plaza Hotel, located on 3 Apple Tree Square, on the report of a person lying on the surface lot on the east side of the hotel.

When emergency responders arrived shortly after noon, a 38-year-old man was found suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds to his upper torso.

The victim was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

There have been no arrests.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4900.

