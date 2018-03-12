MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cottage Grove police say there’s an ongoing situation involving a possibly armed man believed to be inside a home after threats were made Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a residence, located on the 8300 block of Johansen, at 4:30 a.m. Monday on the report of a domestic situation.

Police say there were threats made with a gun. The family got out of the home, but a man is believed to be alone in the home.

SWAT was activated. Authorities are trying to confirm the man is in the home, and attempting to make contact with him.

This is a developing situation with limited details, check back for more information.