Filed Under:Gun Control, Minnesota Legislature, Sen. Paul Anderson, Sen. Scott Jensen

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Two Republican senators are getting behind efforts to expand background checks on gun sales at the Minnesota Legislature.

It’s the latest reminder that gun issues often don’t follow party lines in Minnesota politics. Sen. Scott Jensen of Chaska is a conservative Republican but he joined several Democrats on Monday by backing a bill that would expand background checks and require reporting of lost or stolen guns.

Fellow GOP Sen. Paul Anderson of Plymouth also backed the legislation. It follows a renewed focus on gun laws nationwide after last month’s school shooting in Florida.

But that Republican support may not be enough to break through in the GOP-controlled Legislature. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says lawmakers have “no time to waste on ideas that don’t work.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch