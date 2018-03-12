MAZEPPA, Minn. (AP) — The cause of a fire that destroyed a historic downtown Mazeppa building is under investigation.

The fire early Sunday gutted a popular gathering spot, W.D.’s Bar and Grill. The three-story building was built in 1900.

Mazeppa Fire Chief Brandon Goranson says the building was totally engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. It took firefighters more than five hours to being the blaze under control.

The fire temporarily knocked out power in Mazeppa. Residents who didn’t want to stay in their homes were directed to a community center.

