MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There was a sure sign of spring on Monday in downtown Minneapolis.

Grounds crews with the Minnesota Twins pulled back the tarp at Target Field to get a good look at the field. They’re looking for mold, and just making sure everything looks the way it should.

The field is heated to just above freezing all winter long. No doubt the field will be ready to go by the Twins home opener on April 5, where they host the Seattle Mariners.

The Twins open the 2018 regular season with a series at the Baltimore Orioles.