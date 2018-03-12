Filed Under:Minnesota Twins, Target Field, Tarp

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There was a sure sign of spring on Monday in downtown Minneapolis.

Grounds crews with the Minnesota Twins pulled back the tarp at Target Field to get a good look at the field. They’re looking for mold, and just making sure everything looks the way it should.

The field is heated to just above freezing all winter long. No doubt the field will be ready to go by the Twins home opener on April 5, where they host the Seattle Mariners.

The Twins open the 2018 regular season with a series at the Baltimore Orioles.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch