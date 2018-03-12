MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in the northwest metro are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing vulnerable adult.

The Crystal Police Department said 49-year-old James Holum was last seen in the area of 32nd Avenue North and Nevada Avenue North.

Holum is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair and glasses.

Police said he was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a gray T-shirt, tennis shoes, a baseball cap and a brown leather coat.

Holum lives at a group home in Pine City. He was visiting Crystal with his caregivers and ran from them, police said.

Anyone with information about Holum is asked to call the Crystal Police Department via Hennepin County Dispatch at 952-258-5321 or 911.