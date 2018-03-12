Filed Under:Crystal, James Holum, Local TV, Missing Person

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in the northwest metro are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing vulnerable adult.

The Crystal Police Department said 49-year-old James Holum was last seen in the area of 32nd Avenue North and Nevada Avenue North.

Holum is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair and glasses.

james holum 3 Police: Missing Vulnerable Adult Last Seen In Crystal

James Holum (credit: Crystal Police Department)

Police said he was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a gray T-shirt, tennis shoes, a baseball cap and a brown leather coat.

Holum lives at a group home in Pine City. He was visiting Crystal with his caregivers and ran from them, police said.

Anyone with information about Holum is asked to call the Crystal Police Department via Hennepin County Dispatch at 952-258-5321 or 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch