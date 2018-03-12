ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say that the 18-year-old who was shot and killed in St. Paul over the weekend was pregnant at the time of the shooting, and her unborn child was also killed as a result.

It happened Friday night in the 1900 block of Cottage Avenue East in St. Paul.

Police say that they found the victim shot dead inside of a home. She was identified on Monday as Eileen Viveros-Vargas, of Landfall.

Police said she had been shot in the head.

One person has been arrested in the shooting.

Police said they found 19-year-old Luis Isaac Chacon-Villeda trying to perform CPR on Viveros-Vargas at the scene.

A criminal complaint says that marijuana was found in the home, along with a scale, cash and a handgun. Chacon-Villeda admitted that the marijuana was his and that he has sold it in that neighborhood.