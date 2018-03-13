Filed Under:James Holum, Missing Vulnerable Adult

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a vulnerable adult who went missing from Pine City was found on Tuesday in Minneapolis and is safe.

Crystal police said Monday James Holum, 49, had last been seen in the area of 32nd and Nevada Avenues North. He lives at a group home in Pine City and was visiting Crystal with his caregivers when he ran from them.

Police say they canceled the report asking for assistance to locate him after he was found safe within the city of Minneapolis. Holum is back with staff from the Pine City group home.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch