MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a vulnerable adult who went missing from Pine City was found on Tuesday in Minneapolis and is safe.

Crystal police said Monday James Holum, 49, had last been seen in the area of 32nd and Nevada Avenues North. He lives at a group home in Pine City and was visiting Crystal with his caregivers when he ran from them.

Police say they canceled the report asking for assistance to locate him after he was found safe within the city of Minneapolis. Holum is back with staff from the Pine City group home.