Filed Under:Donald Trump, Foxconn, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State officials are asking the Trump administration to set aside a recent federal finding and conclude that Wisconsin is in compliance with newer and tougher ozone emission standards.

The request to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency would weaken the impact of the standards on factories and other large sources of air pollution, including the Foxconn Technology Group’s plan for a manufacturing complex in Racine County.

The Journal Sentinel reports the Department of Natural Resources argues air emission data shows Illinois and Indiana are primarily responsible to pollution that blows north along Lake Michigan and creates smog.

Short of concluding the whole state is in compliance, the DNR recommends federal officials declare narrow strips of land along the lake as violating the standards and declare the rest of the state is in compliance.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch