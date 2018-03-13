Filed Under:Assault, Iowa, Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Mason City man has been sentenced to 100 days in jail and fined $315 for putting the Nora Springs police chief in a chokehold at a Mason City hospital.

Court records say 37-year-old David Tyree pleaded guilty March 6 to assault on a peace officer and was sentenced Friday in Cerro Gordo County Court in Mason City.

Authorities say Nora Springs Police Chief David Jesse Dugan had taken Tyree to Mercy Medical Center in January but didn’t say why.

The criminal complaint says Tyree put his forearms around Dugan’s throat from behind while at the hospital. Someone intervened to free Dugan, who did not suffer serious injuries.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch