MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the victims of crash in Anoka County Friday night.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s office says the two-vehicle crash happened on the 9400 block of Viking Boulevard just before 7:30 p.m. Friday night in Linwood Township.

There, authorities say the investigation suggests that a driver of an SUV crossed the center line and struck a mini-van head-on. The driver of the van was killed, and a 59-year-old woman in the van was hurt.

The other driver, a 34-year-old woman, was also injured. Both women are in critical condition.

On Tuesday, the deceased driver was identified as 60-year-old Kevin Dale Lovdal of Lindstrom. The passenger is identified as Jody Lee Lovdal, also of Lindstrom.

The other driver is identified as Lynn Filla of Linwood.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.