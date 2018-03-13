MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota snowboarder has won gold at the Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

We introduced you to Mike Schultz of St. Cloud when he was training. Here he is on his gold-winning run in Snowboard Cross Tuesday.

The course features turns, jumps, steep and flat sections. Schultz lost part of his left leg in a 2008 accident. He designed his own prosthetic and founded the company BioDapt.

Several paralympians use his prosthetics, even the Bronze medalist who shared the podium with Schultz. Here’s a picture Mike’s wife Sara posted shortly after the big win.