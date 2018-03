MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A bicyclist was injured Tuesday after he was struck by a St. Louis Park Police squad car.

City officials say the accident happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Minnetonka Boulevard and Lynn Avenue South.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was treated at an area hospital.

Officials say the officers were not driving to an emergency at the time of the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.