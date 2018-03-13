MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced they have an update in the case of a Bloomington mosque that was bombed last summer.

The bomb went off as people were gathering for prayers at the Dar-Al Farooq Community Center in August.

The Associated Press reports that three men who have been arrested on gun charges are suspected in the bombing.

No one was injured in the blast, but the Imam’s office suffered extensive damage.

Rep. Keith Ellison last year called on President Donald Trump to condemn the bombing, and also condemned Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka’s comments about the explosion, suggesting that it may have been a hoax.

Mohamed Omar, executive director of the mosque, was there that morning and called the attack “horrific.” Video released in the aftermath showed the building shaking from the blast, and worshippers startled.

Many at the mosque believed the bomber’s ability to target the imam’s office indicates he had been at the mosque before, and that he could potentially come back.

The mosque was renovated within months of the bombing.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said they would have an update Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.