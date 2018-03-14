MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Residents in Carver County can say they top the list for living in the “healthiest county” in Minnesota, according to a new report.

In Chanhassen, it’s not uncommon to see people outdoors enjoying all that nature has to offer. It’s part of what makes Carver County tops when it comes to health.

At the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, one of the most popular spots in the county, many say the report is far from shocking.

Susie Hopper works here and says she sees healthy living every single day.

“You’d be surprised at the number of people who get out in their hiking boots and hit the trails, and some people walk this three-mile drive every day, reguardless of the conditions,” she said.

Exercising, breathing in fresh air under blue skies — that’s exactly what dozens of people were doing Wednesday.

Todd Eggers lives in Chaska and hikes the three-mile loop every day.

“There’s a lot to do out here — hiking and biking and a lot of outdoor sports and activities and it’s just a beautiful area to live in,” he said.

Bernadette Efron and Vicky Mountain Larson get outside not just for the exercise — they say it’s also a great way to relieve stress, one of the biggest health factors.

“The lakes and the pathways and everything, it just tells you to get outside and enjoy it,” Bernadette said.

“If you live out here, you don’t have to go very far to get anything you need, and I just think that’s healthier,” Vicky said. “Less stress, less driving.”

The report is a collaboration between the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.