MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The James Beard Foundation has announced the finalists for this year’s awards, and they include some notable Minnesota chefs.

On Wednesday, James Beard Foundation announced that Diane Yang, of Minneapolis’ Spoon and Stable, is a national finalist for outstanding pastry chef. Yang has never been nominated in this category, and she is the only Minnesota chef nominated in a national Beard Foundation category.

Three Minnesota chefs were also announced as finalists in the Best Chef: Midwest category. Those chefs include Gavin Kaysen, also of Spoon and Stable, Steven Brown of Tilia and Ann Kim of Young Joni. Brown was nominated as Best Chef: Midwest in 2017, Kaysen and Kim are newcomers to the list of finalists. They’ll compete against two Milwaukee chefs: Karen Bell of Bavette and Justin Carlisle from Ardent.

A couple names in journalism/books: Sean Sherman and Beth Dooley were nominated for their cookbook “The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen” in the American Cookbook category. Andrew Zimmern was nominated for the video webcast category for his “Andrew in The Kitchen” instructional videos. American Public Media’s The Splendid Table is produced in St. Paul, it was nominated in Radio Show for its episode on Buddhist Cooking in Japan.

Winners will be announced on May 7.

Winners will be announced on May 7.

