MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Four people in the east metro were hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning Wednesday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on the 1300 block of Second Avenue just after 7 a.m. on a report of residents not feeling well.

Four adults were transported to hospitals to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning. All were conscious and breathing when they were transported, the sheriff’s office said.

Newport Fire Department Chief Derek Marson said the four adults had varying levels of symptoms.

Xcel Energy is investigating the source of the carbon monoxide. The company said it was likely the furnace or the stove.