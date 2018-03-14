MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you’re going out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, there are plenty of options to get around safely that won’t cost you a dime.

Miller Lite is pairing up with Metro Transit to provide free bus and train service around the Twin Cities. That includes light rail routes, and the Northstar Commuter Light Rail service. Rides will start at 6 p.m. Saturday and continue through 3 a.m.

The program is in its 22nd year in the Twin Cities and has provided more than one million free and safe rides home for those celebrating on St. Patrick’s Day.

