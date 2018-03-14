MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say no arrests have been made after a student carrying a flag with the word “Trump” on it was assaulted outside of Southwest High School.

Police say the altercation happened while students were outside of the building during National School Walkout Day Wednesday morning.

As students were observing a moment of silence, two students confronted the flag-baring student across the street from campus.

Six other students joined in the confrontation, taking away his flag, damaging his camera and inflicting minor injuries.

Police say a school resource officer intervened, and is investigating the attack.