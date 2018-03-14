MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kirk Cousins’ contract with the Minnesota Vikings may not be official yet, but some Vikings players are already celebrating the new quarterback on social media.
WCCO’s Mark Rosen was the first to report that Cousins will sign with the Vikings for $28 million a year. Free agency officially begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday, but there has been no word on when the team will announce Cousins’ signing.
Cornerback Xavier Rhodes was the first to welcome the 29-year-old quarterback to Minnesota.
Stefon Diggs reacted to the news with a Tupac meme on Instagram.
Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell is trying to get ahold of the man who will be throwing to him next year.
Even the Minnesota Timberwolves got in on the celebration. After their win over the Washington Wizards Tuesday, they taunted D.C. with Cousins’ most famous off-field moment.
(Let’s ignore the fact that Washington made it clear they did not intend to re-sign Cousins when they traded for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith earlier this offseason.)
Welcome to Minnesota, Cousins.