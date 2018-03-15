(credit: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s official: Kirk Cousins is the new quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings.

The team announced the move on Thursday. A source told WCCO’s Mark Rosen on Tuesday that the seven-year veteran would sign on for $28 million a year. Exact details of the deal are not yet known.

Cousins, 29, joins the team after playing six years with the Washington Redskins. In 2015, Cousins led the NFL with a 69.8 completion percentage, and led Washington to an NFC East title.

During the last three seasons, the Michigan native started all 16 games, passed for over 4,000 yards and completed 25-plus touchdowns.

Cousins made the Pro Bowl following the 2016 season.

Cousins was drafted by Washington in 2012 – the same year they took Robert Griffin III second overall. When injuries and other factors led to Griffin leaving Washington, Cousins became the full-time starter.