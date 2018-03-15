(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An uplifting song performed by two Mayo Clinic surgeons in Rochester caught on video has struck a chord with the internet.

On Monday, Dr. Elvis Francois shared a video of him and fellow orthopedic surgery resident Dr. William Robinson performing a cover of Mike Yung’s debut single, “Alright”. Francois sings in the video, while Robinson plays piano.

The video quickly went viral and it now has over 1 million views.

Francois says he was told by a since-retired doctor that it’s the surgeon’s responsibility to bear the burden of worry with patients.

“As health care providers we often meet people at their greatest time of need,” Francois said. “And sometimes the best gift you can give is a simple reminder that everything will be alright.”

Another orthopedic surgeon resident, Dr. Bayard Carlson, recorded the performance.