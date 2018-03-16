MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Mankato man is charged with felony burglary after authorities said he entered a private residence, terrifying the mother of two who lived there.

The Blue Earth County Attorney’s office said Dylan Bradley Madden, 21, was arrested on March 10 after officers from Mankato’s Department of Public Safety were called to a home in the city’s hilltop area at about 2:25 a.m.

The criminal complaint said Madden allegedly entered the family’s home through an unlocked garage door.

The homeowner said she awoke some time later, sensing that something was wrong inside her home. She said she got prepared to call 911, came out of her bedroom and saw Madden.

The victim said she confronted Madden, who then told her he had cooked up and ate some of the family’s chicken nuggets, and helped himself to a beverage.

Officers arrived at the scene just as Madden was exiting the home. He was arrested and taken to Blue Earth County Jail.

Authorities said a breath test showed Madden’s blood-alcohol level was at .10, which is just slightly above the state’s legal driving limit.

The criminal complaint does not indicate if Madden was armed with any weapon when he was arrested. Investigators believe he also rooted around the victim’s car at some point during his illegal entry.

Officers said the homeowner was shaking with fright even after Madden was arrested, and said she was scared he would come back.

Madden could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.