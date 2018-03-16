MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is in critical condition and two others were hospitalized after a crash Friday night in north Minneapolis, according to police.

An SUV travelling southbound on Lyndale Avenue North struck a car haading eastbound on Plymouth Avenue at about 9:25 p.m.

The car then went off the road and crashed into an electrical box, disrupting electrical service to the area.

The injured passengers were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. Police said speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

Xcel Energy said power should be restored to the area sometime Saturday.