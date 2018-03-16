(credit: Kirk Cousins/Twiiter)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It would seem Kirk isn’t the only member of the Cousins family excited to be in Minnesota.

The Vikings announced the singing of their new quarterback Thursday. Friday morning, Cousins tweeted a video introducing his wife and son to Minnesota.

In the video, Cousins’ wife Julie and his son Cooper do the SKOL chant together.

“I don’t know how they say it,” she says. “Is that right?”

For the record, she does say it right.

Cooper also sports a knit horned helmet in the adorable video, which you can watch below.