Filed Under:Kirk Cousins, Local TV, Minnesota Vikings
(credit: Kirk Cousins/Twiiter)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It would seem Kirk isn’t the only member of the Cousins family excited to be in Minnesota.

The Vikings announced the singing of their new quarterback Thursday. Friday morning, Cousins tweeted a video introducing his wife and son to Minnesota.

In the video, Cousins’ wife Julie and his son Cooper do the SKOL chant together.

“I don’t know how they say it,” she says. “Is that right?”

For the record, she does say it right.

Cooper also sports a knit horned helmet in the adorable video, which you can watch below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch