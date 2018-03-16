(credit: Jupiter Images)

“We Banjo 3 is one of most innovative and highly respected bands in Ireland today and includes two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley. Featuring banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, percussion and vocals, their sound is an infectious blend of traditional Irish Music with Americana, bluegrass, and a hint of pop, affectionately described as “Celtgrass.” They are performing at the The Paramount in St. Cloud on Friday, March 16th and Saturday, March 17th”

Click here for more.

