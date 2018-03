MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Grant County teen is dead after his vehicle went of a road, causing a grass fire early Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the 18 year old drove off of Highway 55 north of Barrett at about 3 a.m.

Dry grasses and underbrush ignited underneath his Oldsmobile Cutlass sedan, causing the car to erupt in flames.

The victim, from Barrett, was not able to escape the vehicle. He has not been identified by authorities.

The state patrol is investigating.