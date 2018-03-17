MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak visits a local mixologist to see what they’re stirring up. This week, he heads to a St. Paul Irish pub that’s away from all the St. Patrick’s Day chaos — and it’s also a place the whole family can celebrate the holiday.

Irish Pledge

1 oz Dry Sack India Sherry

½ oz Benedictine

8 oz Summit Oatmeal Stout

Grated Nutmeg

Instructions:

In a half pint glass, combine Sherry, Benedictine, and Oatmeal Stout. Top with freshly grated nutmeg.

Dublin Sour

2 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey

1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz Simple Syrup

½ oz Malbec Wine

Instructions:

Combine whiskey, fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice, cover, and shake for 15-25 seconds. Gently pour ½ oz fruity red wine (such as Shiraz or Malbec) over the back of a spoon held just above the drink’s surface so wine floats on top.

Emmett’s Public House, a traditional Irish pub, opened alongside Dixie’s On Grand on St. Patrick’s Day 2015. If you like whisk(e)y, cocktails, or Irish and local beers, the options are plentiful. Because of its intimate size, Emmett’s does not accept reservations.