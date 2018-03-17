By Mike Augustyniak
Filed Under:Local TV, Mike Augustyniak, Mike's Mix, St. Patrick's Day, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak visits a local mixologist to see what they’re stirring up. This week, he heads to a St. Paul Irish pub that’s away from all the St. Patrick’s Day chaos — and it’s also a place the whole family can celebrate the holiday.

Irish Pledge

  • 1 oz Dry Sack India Sherry
  • ½ oz Benedictine
  • 8 oz Summit Oatmeal Stout
  • Grated Nutmeg

    • Instructions:
    In a half pint glass, combine Sherry, Benedictine, and Oatmeal Stout. Top with freshly grated nutmeg.

    mikes mix emmetts public house dublin sour Mikes Mix: Emmetts Public House

    The Dublin Sour (credit: CBS)

    Dublin Sour

  • 2 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey
  • 1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 1 oz Simple Syrup
  • ½ oz Malbec Wine

    • Instructions:
    Combine whiskey, fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice, cover, and shake for 15-25 seconds. Gently pour ½ oz fruity red wine (such as Shiraz or Malbec) over the back of a spoon held just above the drink’s surface so wine floats on top.

    Emmett’s Public House, a traditional Irish pub, opened alongside Dixie’s On Grand on St. Patrick’s Day 2015. If you like whisk(e)y, cocktails, or Irish and local beers, the options are plentiful. Because of its intimate size, Emmett’s does not accept reservations.

    Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

    Gravatar
    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

    Good Question
    Best Of Minnesota
    Excellent Educator

    Watch & Listen LIVE

    Listen

    Watch