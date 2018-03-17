MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are asking for the public’s help in figuring out what happened during a dispute Friday night in south Minneapolis.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m. in the area of 43rd Street East and First Avenue South.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting, but they did not find anyone at the scene.

A man was dropped off at Hennepin County Medical Center at about the same time, where he later died from his injuries.

Officers are investigating in the area Saturday, and are asking anyone with information to speak with them.