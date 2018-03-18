MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two men are dead and a suspect is in custody following a double stabbing Saturday night in downtown Rochester.

The Rochester Police Department says the stabbing happened shortly after 7 p.m. at the Castleview Apartments on the 100 block of North Broadway.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from stab wounds on the building’s fourth floor. Emergency crews brought the victims to St. Marys Hospital, where they were pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Officers apprehended one man who was trying to flee the building through a back stairway. Police say the man – who has yet to be identified – is the sole suspect in the stabbing.

The names of the victims are in the process of being verified, police say. The stabbing remains under investigation.