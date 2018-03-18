Filed Under:Fatal Crash, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 33-year-old man is dead after he was thrown from his pickup truck when it rolled early Sunday morning on a highway exit ramp in St. Paul.

The State Patrol says the fatal crash happened just after 3:15 a.m. on the Highway 280 exit ramp to eastbound Interstate 94.

Christopher Kelly, of Newport, was driving his Dodge Dakota when it struck the median at the bottom of the ramp and began to roll.

Kelly, 33, was thrown from the pickup and suffered fatal injuries. The patrol said he was not wearing a seat belt.

